By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 3 Bill Gross, the closely watched
bond investor, on Tuesday warned that the flatness of the
Treasury yield curve could have harmful effects on lending
across all credit markets, resulting in stunted profit growth in
the United States.
In his latest Investment Outlook, Gross, who oversees the
$1.4 billion Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, said the
Federal Reserve's historical models fail to recognize that over
the past 25 years, capitalism has increasingly morphed into a
finance-dominated system as opposed to one that produces goods
and services.
"Capitalism would not work well if fed funds and 30-year
Treasuries co-existed at the same yield, nor if commercial paper
and 30-year corporates did as well," Gross said. "Investors
would have no incentive to invest long-term."
The slope of the yield curve continues to flatten, with
short-term rates rising faster than longer-bond yields. This
typically happens when monetary policy is tightened. Gross has
urged the Fed to raise interest rates to "more normal levels"
since early this year as he argues that zero-bound levels are
harming the real economy and destroying insurance company
balance sheets and pension funds.
Gross said a steeper yield curve, which indicates that
yields on long-term bonds are rising faster than those on
short-term bonds or, occasionally, that short-term bond yields
are falling even as longer-term yields are rising, can be
achieved despite the Fed's tightening cycle.
Gross said a much steeper yield curve and a higher policy
rate allow banks, financially oriented businesses, as well as
household savers themselves to increase margins and restore
profit and disposable income growth.
He suggests two ideas to achieve a positively sloped curve.
"Central banks could raise their inflation targets," Gross
said. "Japan has done so over the past few years, avoided
deflation/recession and actually benefited bond and equity
markets."
Gross said targeting 3 percent inflation worldwide should
raise 10-30 year yields more than short rates, resulting in a
steeper curve at slightly higher yield levels. "San Francisco
Fed President John Williams recently brought up the possibility
of raising inflation targets in the absence of more stimulative
fiscal policy," Gross noted.
Gross also proposed an "Operation Switch" by the Fed as
opposed to 2012's "Operation Twist," which sold 2-5 year notes
and reinvested the proceeds in longer-dated Treasuries, in an
effort to push down long-term interest rates and therefore boost
the economy. "The Fed now holds upwards of $2 trillion
longer-dated Treasuries and mortgages that can be 'switched'
into 2-5 year paper, steepening the yield curve and benefiting
savers, liability based businesses, and the economy itself."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)