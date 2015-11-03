(Adds quotes on Operation Twist, background, paragraphs 6-14)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Nov 3 Bill Gross, the closely watched
bond investor, on Tuesday warned that the flatness of the
Treasury yield curve could have harmful effects on lending
across all credit markets, stunting growth in U.S. corporate
profits.
Gross, who oversees the $1.4 billion Janus Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund, said in his latest Investment Outlook
that the Federal Reserve's historical models fail to recognize
that over the past 25 years, capitalism has increasingly morphed
into a finance-dominated system as opposed to one that produces
goods and services.
"Capitalism would not work well if fed funds and 30-year
Treasuries co-existed at the same yield, nor if commercial paper
and 30-year corporates did as well," Gross said. "Investors
would have no incentive to invest long-term."
The slope of the yield curve continues to flatten, with
short-term rates rising faster than longer-bond yields. This
typically happens when monetary policy is tightened. Gross has
urged the Fed to raise interest rates to "more normal levels"
since early this year, saying zero-bound levels are harming the
real economy and destroying insurance company balance sheets and
pension funds.
Gross said a steeper yield curve, indicating that yields on
long-term bonds are rising faster than those on short-term bonds
or, occasionally, that short-term bond yields are falling even
as longer-term yields are rising, can be achieved even if the
Fed decides to tighten.
He suggests the Fed should sell longer-term Treasuries and
buy shorter-term notes to achieve a positively sloped curve.
"I propose an 'Operation Switch'," Gross said. "Instead of
2012's 'Operation Twist,' which sold 2-5 year notes and
reinvested the proceeds in longer dated Treasuries now resting
in their portfolio, the Fed should do just the reverse."
Gross said "Operation Twist" did nothing to improve
year-over-year gross domestic product growth. It may, in fact,
have lowered it, dropping GDP in the 4th quarter of 2013 to 0.9
percent year-over-year, following the 'Twist' in 2012.
"The Fed now holds upwards of $2 trillion longer-dated
Treasuries and mortgages that can be 'switched' into 2-5 year
paper, steepening the yield curve and benefiting savers,
liability based businesses, and the economy itself," Gross said.
Gross said a much steeper yield curve and a higher policy
rate allow banks, financially oriented businesses, as well as
household savers themselves to increase margins and restore
profit and disposable income growth.
Gross has been in the spotlight in recent weeks.
On Monday, Soros Fund Management LLC, which billionaire
investor George Soros chairs, pulled its roughly $500 million
from an account run by Gross at Denver-based Janus Capital Group
Inc, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Last month, Gross sued Pimco and its parent Allianz SE for
$200 million, claiming he was wrongfully ousted as chief
investment officer by a "cabal" of executives who wanted his
share of the bonus pool.
In the complaint filed in the California Superior Court,
Gross said Pimco managing directors were "driven by a lust for
power, greed, and a desire to improve their own financial
position and reputation" in their ultimately successful effort
to drive him out.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
David Gregorio)