BRIEF-Arti Yatirim Holding reports Q1 revenue of 31.1 million lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 31.1 MILLION LIRA ($8.69 MILLION) VERSUS 21.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
NEW YORK, June 10 Bill Gross of Janus Capital Group Inc said on CNBC Wednesday that his "best idea" is Mexican government debt securities.
"The best idea, and it hasn't worked yet, but it's only been under way for about a week or two, is in Mexico," Gross said.
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 112,681 LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 945,062 LIRA YEAR AGO