By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 8 Bill Gross' Janus Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund suffered its highest monthly
outflow since its inception last month, according to fund
research firm Morningstar Inc on Tuesday.
For the month of November, the fund saw outflows of $73
million, with assets at $1.3 billion at the month's end,
Morningstar said.
So far this year, the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund
is posting negative returns of 2.01 percent and lagging 72
percent of its peer category, according to Morningstar.
In November, Soros Fund Management LLC, which billionaire
investor George Soros chairs, pulled its roughly $500 million
from an account run by Gross at Denver-based Janus Capital Group
Inc.
The cash withdrawals are particularly significant for Gross
as his Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, which Gross began
managing in October 2014, holds more than $700 million of Gross'
personal money.
A Janus spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby)