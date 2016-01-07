NEW YORK Jan 7 Bill Gross, the closely-watched
bond investor, on Thursday said investors should consider
increasing their exposure to developing markets over the
long-term while buying 10-year inflation-protected Treasuries
given demographic factors.
Gross, who oversees the $1.3 billion Janus Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund, said in his January
Investment Outlook that demographics would dominate financial
markets over the next few decades and that developed nations
like the United States should invest more in emerging markets in
order to compensate for a growing number of retired baby
boomers.
"Demographics may not rule absolutely, but they likely will
dominate investment markets and returns for the next few decades
until the Boomer phenomena fades away," Gross said.
