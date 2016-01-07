(Adds Gross comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Jan 7 Bill Gross, the closely watched
bond investor, said on Thursday investors should consider
increasing their exposure to developing markets over the long
term while buying 10-year inflation-protected Treasuries given
demographic factors.
Gross, who oversees the $1.3 billion Janus Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund, said in his January
Investment Outlook that demographics would dominate financial
markets over the next few decades, and developed nations like
the United States should invest more in emerging markets to
compensate for a growing number of retirees.
He said the United States faces the demographic problem of
too few millennial workers to care for too many aging baby
boomers, while developing nations are younger demographically.
"Demographics may not rule absolutely, but they likely will
dominate investment markets and returns for the next few decades
until the Boomer phenomena fades away," Gross said.
Baby boomers are the generation born in the two decades
after World War Two, while millennials are those who reached
young adulthood around the year 2000.
"It is true that if much of the developing world is younger
demographically (think India), then developed nations could and
should transfer an increasing percentage of their financial
assets to emerging markets to help foot the demographic bills
back home," Gross said.
"Long term then, as opposed to currently, think about
increasing your asset allocation to the developing world."
Gross also said that investors should bet on higher
inflation since a shortage of healthcare workers relative to
aging baby boomers' needs would likely result in higher wages
for millennials.
He said investors should buy 10-year inflation-protected
Treasuries while betting against, or "shorting," fixed coupons,
adding that healthcare stocks should thrive.
In contrast, Gross said that financial corporations with
high liabilities such as insurance companies and bonds of
underfunded cities such as Chicago and states such as Illinois
would not fare as well.
Gross also said baby boomers would need to sell assets in
order to pay their bills, which would lead to lower returns on
assets than in past years, especially given near-zero interest
rates in the developed world.
"Asset returns will therefore be lower than historical
norms, especially because interest rates are close to 0 percent
in developed countries," Gross said.
Gross has warned in recent years that investors should
expect lower returns on both stocks and bonds.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)