LONDON Oct 3 Fund management firms Janus Capital and Henderson Global Investors have agreed an all-share merger to form a company managing more than $320 billion in assets, the firms said on Monday.

The merger will involve a share exchange in which each Janus share will be exchanged for 4.719 newly issued shares in Henderson, the firms said in a statement.

Henderson and Janus shareholders are expected to own approximately 57 percent and 43 percent respectively of Janus Henderson Global Investors' shares, with the merger completing in the second quarter of 2017, subject to regulatory approvals. The combined firm will have a market value of around $6 billion.

Janus' largest shareholder, Dai-ichi Life, supports the merger, the firms said.

The combined group will apply for a primary listing in New York, keeping Henderson's Australian listing.

