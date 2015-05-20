PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 20 Intech Investment Management, a subsidiary of Janus Capital Group, said it hired Andreea Georgiu and J. Bret Young to the new positions of managing director, business development.
Georgiu was vice president, institutional sales at Cornerstone Capital Management. Young joins from Curian Capital, where he was senior vice president, head of institutional and private wealth distribution. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island