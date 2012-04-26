* Janus shareholders OK 'say on pay' resolution

* About 61 pct of shares in favor of pay plan

* Janus cut pay of CEO after losing similar vote last year

April 26 A majority of Janus Capital Group shareholders have voted in favor of the company's executive pay plan, a spokeswoman said, a comeback after the asset manager lost a similar "Say on Pay" vote last year.

About 95 million shares were voted in favor of the company's pay plan, or about 61 percent of the votes cast, a preliminary tally showed, according to union official John Keenan of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, who attended Janus' annual meeting in Denver on Thursday.

Janus spokeswoman Jane Ingalls confirmed the outcome of the advisory vote, but didn't immediately offer further details.

The annual meeting was closed to the media.

Several large shareholders said in recent interviews that they would back the pay of top Janus leaders this year after the company slashed compensation for top leaders, including Chief Executive Richard Weil, and made other changes.

Corporate governance experts closely followed the Janus vote this year after its loss in 2011, the first in which so-called "Say on Pay" votes were widely required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank reforms.

Like Janus, other companies that failed to get solid majorities last year took steps to appease institutional shareholders, who seem increasingly focused on curbing compensation. Hewlett-Packard Co and Stanley Black & Decker Inc won over shareholders this year after losing advisory votes in 2011.