* Janus shareholders OK 'say on pay' resolution
* Filing: 61 pct of shares in favor of pay plan
* Janus cut pay of CEO after losing similar vote last year
* Independent chair measure gets 43 pct support
By Ross Kerber
April 26 A majority of Janus Capital Group
shareholders voted in favor of the company's executive
pay plan, a turnaround after the asset manager lost a similar
"Say on Pay" vote last year.
There were 95.5 million shares voted in favor of the plan,
or 61 percent of the votes cast, according to a securities
filing made by Janus after its annual meeting in Denver on
Thursday.
Janus spokeswoman Jane Ingalls said, "We take this matter
seriously and are pleased that our shareholders have recognized
the significant steps we've taken to more closely align
compensation with company performance and shareholders'
long-term interests."
Still, the tally fell well short of the 70 percent support
level that some executive compensation and corporate governance
experts consider adequate to ward off further scrutiny.
The total "is not a strong show of support for their pay
practices," said John Keenan, governance analyst for the
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees who
attended the meeting.
While Janus worked to address concerns from 2011 about
excessive pay, the company's stock price and fund performance
remain sore spots with many investors.
Michael Price, chief investment officer for MFP Investors
LLC in New York, said he voted in favor of Janus' pay this year.
He said he did not want to divert management's attention from
improving the lagging performance of many of its mutual funds,
which are suffering from outflows of investor cash.
"The only thing that matters is that their funds perform
better, and so far we haven't seen it," Price said.
Several other large shareholders had said in recent
interviews that they would back the pay of top Janus leaders
this year after the company slashed compensation for top
leaders, including Chief Executive Richard Weil, and made other
changes.
Corporate governance experts closely followed the Janus vote
this year after its loss in 2011, the first in which so-called
"Say on Pay" votes were widely required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
reforms.
Like Janus, other companies that failed to get solid
majorities last year took steps to appease institutional
shareholders, who seem increasingly focused on curbing
compensation. Hewlett-Packard Co and Stanley Black &
Decker Inc won over shareholders this year after losing
advisory votes in 2011.
Some other companies still face tougher scrutiny. Excluding
the Janus vote, so far this year 24 out of 262 companies in the
Russell 3000 index received less than 70 percent support for
their pay plans, including five that failed to get a majority of
votes, according to an April 25 study by the Semler Brossy pay
consulting firm.
The most noteworthy example was Citigroup Inc, where
shareholders on April 17 rejected a pay plan led by the $15
million package of Chief Executive Vikram Pandit. Shareholders
overwhelmingly approved Citigroup's pay last year, which
included a symbolic $1 salary for Pandit.
At Janus, the firm overhauled its pay structure in response
to last year's vote, when it got only 40 percent approval. The
biggest change was cutting the compensation of Chief Executive
Richard Weil to $6.1 million from $20.3 million, which included
Weil's $10 million signing bonus to join.
Despite the changes, major proxy advisers including Glass,
Lewis and the ISS unit of MSCI Inc had recommended
votes "against" Janus' pay plan this year, citing concerns about
the company's performance and excessive discretion in setting
certain compensation levels.
The union AFSCME sponsored another resolution at Thursday's
Janus meeting calling on the company to require formally a fully
independent board chairman, a governance priority the union is
pushing this year.
Janus in practice has already done so, since Weil holds only
the chief executive title and incoming chairman, Glenn Schafer,
is considered independent under New York Stock Exchange rules.
The Janus board had agreed to remain neutral on the measure to
weigh shareholder interest.
The measure did not pass, getting 61.7 million votes in
favor, or 43 percent support, according to the filing.