BRIEF-Ambition to buy property
* Says it signed agreement to buy a Tokyo-based dwelling house from an individual
Jan 23 Janus Capital Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Richard Weil called the company's fourth-quarter outflows "disappointing," but said "we believe we've taken important steps to make them better in the future," such as changing its portfolio management team.
Weil spoke on a conference call with analysts after the Denver company reported its results earlier on Thursday.
* Says it signed agreement to buy a Tokyo-based dwelling house from an individual
MUMBAI, April 21 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest in seven months on Friday after minutes of the central bank's rate-setting committee meeting contained strong warnings on inflation, dimming hopes of a rate cut in the short term and sparking bets for a tightening move instead.