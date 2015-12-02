NEW YORK Dec 2 Janus Capital Group Inc
said on Wednesday that Gibson Smith, the firm's fundamental
fixed income chief investment officer, who is considered the
Denver-based firm's bond chief, will leave Janus at the end of
the first quarter.
In a statement, Janus said the firm is promoting members of
the existing fundamental fixed income team to leadership roles.
Darrell Watters will become head of U.S. domestic fundamental
fixed income and Chris Diaz will become head of global
fundamental fixed income.
"This is a blow for JNS as Gibson has management
responsibilities on 9 funds with total AUM (assets under
management) of $30B," Christopher Harris, senior analyst at
Wells Fargo Securities, wrote in a report, using Janus's ticker
symbol, JNS.
Harris said several of these funds have been among the most
successful at Janus of late, including the $13 billion five-star
rated Janus Balanced Fund and the $9 billion five-star rated
Flexible Bond Fund.
Smith joined Janus in January 2001 as a fixed income analyst
and became the fixed income CIO in January 2006. Over the past
10 years, he built out Janus's fundamental fixed income team,
which now has more than 35 fixed income professionals who manage
about $35 billion in assets.
Over a year ago upon the arrival of Bill Gross, the star
bond chief of Pimco, Smith told Reuters: "This is good for the
Janus fixed-income business and good for Janus as a whole."
The two have operated two distinct business units, with
Gross operating out of a Newport Beach, California office, which
Smith calls "Janus West." Smith has worked from Janus
headquarters in Denver.
