By Ross Kerber and Jennifer Ablan
BOSTON/NEW YORK Dec 2 Janus Capital Group Inc
bond chief Gibson Smith will leave in March, and his
role will be split among other executives at the Denver asset
manager, the company said on Wednesday.
Along with famed investor Bill Gross, who arrived last year,
Smith has been Janus' other well-known voice on fixed income and
has overseen more assets.
On news of his departure, Janus shares were down 3.3 percent
in midday trading at $15.32 on the New York Stock Exchange.
"This is a blow for JNS as Gibson has management
responsibilities on 9 funds with total AUM (assets under
management) of $30B," Christopher Harris, senior analyst at
Wells Fargo Securities, wrote in a report, using Janus' ticker
symbol, JNS.
Harris said several of these funds have been among the most
successful at Janus of late, including the $13 billion
five-star-rated Janus Balanced Fund and the $9 billion
five-star-rated Flexible Bond Fund.
Smith is currently fundamental fixed income chief investment
officer for the company. In a statement, Janus said Smith "has
decided to leave Janus on March 31, 2016, to step back from the
business and spend more time with his family." Smith did not
immediately return an email seeking comment.
Janus also announced several promotions. Darrell Watters
will become head of U.S. domestic fundamental fixed income, and
Chris Diaz will become head of global fundamental fixed income.
Enrique Chang, now chief investment officer for equities and
asset allocation, will become head of investments, an expanded
role.
Smith joined Janus in January 2001 as a fixed income analyst
and became fixed income CIO in January 2006. Over the past 10
years, he built the company's fundamental fixed income team,
which now has more than 35 fixed income professionals who manage
about $35 billion in assets.
That record led to doubts when Chief Executive Dick Weil
brought in the famously outspoken Gross last year from Pimco.
Smith, however, said he would stay.
"This is good for the Janus fixed-income business and good
for Janus as a whole," he said in an interview.
John Miller, portfolio manager at Ariel Investments in
Chicago, Janus' sixth-largest investor with 8.3 million shares
on Sept. 30, said the internal appointments show Janus has
enough talent to manage without Smith.
The fact Smith will stay until March suggests he is not
leaving on bad terms, Miller said. "If someone was disappointed
or frustrated, you wouldn't see that," Miller said.
