NEW YORK Oct 8 Janus Capital Group Inc 's Global Unconstrained Bond Fund had $66.42 million in net flows in September, according to research firm Morningstar.

Total net assets in the fund, which renowned bond investor Bill Gross took over earlier this week, rose to $79.13 million at the end of September, up from $12.86 million at the end of August. (Reporting by Ashley Lau)