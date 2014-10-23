BOSTON Oct 23 Janus Capital Group Chief
Financial Officer Jennifer McPeek said on Thursday that the
company's ratio of compensation to revenue could rise to around
45 percent if newly hired bond fund manager Bill Gross attracts
a large flow of new assets.
Speaking on a conference call with investors after the
company's earnings were released, McPeek said the ratio could
rise to "the mid-forties" from the roughly 40 percent figure
where it stands today, if Gross succeeds in attracting much new
money and drives up sales commissions expenses.
Gross will be paid under the company's regular arrangements
for fund managers, she said. Janus, best known for its equity
funds, hired the well-known Gross from Pimco at the end of
September.
Janus Chief Executive Dick Weil said on the call that the
hiring puts many bond assets into a period of "potential
transition," and said the company plans to invest as needed to
support Gross. "We won't 'Cheap Charlie' it," Weil said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)