(Adds executive, analyst comments)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON Oct 23 Janus Capital Group Inc
said on Thursday that third-quarter profit rose 25 percent, but
the mutual fund company posted more outflows of investor cash as
the arrival of star bond manager Bill Gross came too late to
reverse the trend.
Best known for its equity funds, Denver-based Janus late
last month hired Gross from Pacific Investment Management Co, or
Pimco. The small fund that Gross now manages has already drawn
sharply higher inflows for September, according to Morningstar
data.
However, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, net deposits of
about $300 million to Janus bond products overall were not
enough to offset companywide net withdrawals of $2.1 billion,
excluding money market funds. Janus last reported quarterly net
deposits in 2009.
On a conference call with analysts, Janus Chief Executive
Officer Dick Weil said the hiring of Gross was "a game-changer
for us," although he and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer McPeek
gave few details of just what new products they might build
around Gross or how they might handle the eventual retirement of
the 70-year-old investment star.
The company may make use of Gross' reputation in the
exchange-traded fund space, Weil added.
Asked if Janus might push initiatives tied to Gross, Weil
vowed to maintain cost discipline, but said, "we won't Cheap
Charlie it."
The lack of specifics was not surprising, said S&P Capital
IQ analyst Erik Oja, since the $79 million in Gross' Janus
Global Unconstrained Bond Fund is just a fraction of
the $278 billion he managed at Pimco.
Janus executives should expect to be grilled until they
fulfill hopes that Gross' arrival will help achieve significant
inflows, Oja said. "Those questions have to be asked."
With Janus best known for its equity funds, Gross' hiring
drove up the company's shares, which now trade at around 15
times earnings, in line with other asset managers.
Shares were up 3 cents to $14.29.
Weil, himself a former Pimco executive, has made other moves
to match Janus' glory days in the late 1990s, when money poured
into its equity funds stuffed with high-flying Internet stocks.
During the quarter, the outflows and market declines drove
down Janus' total assets under management to $174.4 billion as
of Sept. 30, from $177.7 billion at June 30, the company said.
Still, total assets stood higher than a year earlier, when
Janus had $166.7 billion under management.
Quarterly net income rose to $40.9 million, or 22 cents per
share, from $32.6 million, or 17 cents a share, a year earlier.
REGULAR GUY
Gross has been one of the fund industry's highest-paid
executives, earning a reported $200 million a year, has declined
to give details about his pay. But McPeek said on the call that
Gross would be paid under its regular arrangements for portfolio
managers. Analysts should not include in their earnings
expectations that Janus will have a major charge for his
services, she said.
"There's nothing that you should put in as some giant
compensation hit," McPeek said.
McPeek said that sales commission costs could rise if Gross
attracts major new inflows, however. In that case the company's
ratio of compensation to revenue could rise to about 45 percent
from roughly 40 percent currently, she said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Additional reporting by
Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernadette
Baum and Jeffrey Benkoe)