July 25 Asset manager Janus Capital Group Inc reported a 32 percent fall in second-quarter profit as customers withdrew money from its mutual funds.

The asset manager said net income attributable to the company fell to $15.8 million, or 8 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $23.4 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Janus Capital reported long-term net outflows of $5.4 billion for the quarter.