TOKYO Dec 12 Japanese have voted for "gold" as
the Kanji character that best represents the year 2016, the
results of a national poll published on Monday showed.
Many respondents were inspired by the nation's haul of 12
gold medals at the Rio Summer Olympics, while others reflected
on a string of financial scandals this year, the Japanese Kanji
Proficiency Society, which organizes the annual poll, said.
A smattering said it reminded them of U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump's hair, TV Osaka reported.
At a ceremony thronged by tourists, Seihan Mori, the chief
priest of the Kiyomizu temple in Japan's ancient capital of
Kyoto, drew the character, which can also be used to signify
"money", in large brush strokes.
Modern Japanese, despite being very different from Chinese,
uses Chinese, or Kanji, characters in its written form. About
2,000 to 3,000 characters are believed to be in common use in
Japan.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Darren Schuettler)