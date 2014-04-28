* Share of work on 777X would match share for 777 jet
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, April 28 Boeing Co has lined up
Japanese companies, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, to build
one-fifth of its latest plane, the 777X, retaining Japan as its
key Asian partner in commercial jetliners, two sources with
knowledge of the plans said.
This would give the Japanese companies a share of the work
on the new plane that is on par with the 21 percent of the 777
aircraft they have been making for two decades.
But because Boeing plans eventually to build more planes per
month, there should be a greater volume of work for the Japanese
suppliers, one of the sources said. Boeing's current production
rate for the 777 is 8.3 a month.
A Boeing spokesman in Tokyo declined to confirm the
information.
"Supply chain partnerships and production system decisions
will be addressed at the appropriate time," the spokesman said.
Boeing, and to a lesser extent Airbus, its European
rival, assemble jetliners from parts made across the world. The
arrival of new models or major variants of earlier ones - like
the 350-406-seat 777X - gives suppliers a chance to compete.
For Mitsubishi Heavy, Kawasaki Heavy, Fuji Heavy Industries
and other Japanese suppliers, the high watermark for
Boeing work so far is the 787 Dreamliner, with 35 percent of the
carbon composite jet, including wings, built in Japanese plants.
Delays in the 787 development and delivery, due in part to
difficulties of managing a global supply chain, prompted Boeing
to keep more of the 777X, including the wings, at home.
The prospect of higher output of the 777X, which competes
mainly with Airbus's A350 and is a key source of cash and
profits for the U.S. planemaker, first emerged when Boeing was
wrestling with major production decisions last year. The company
has not addressed in public how fast it would produce the jets.
Mitsubishi Heavy, according to sources who spoke to Reuters
last year, made a bid to win the wing business when workers in
the United States at first rejected a labour deal that would
have secured the build in Washington State.
That proposal called for producing wings at a rate starting
at 7 a month and rising to 10 a month, in what was seen as an
indication of Boeing's own thinking on potential output since
Mitsubishi was bidding as a core member of its production team.
BOEING'S IMPORTANCE
Japan's government sees the Boeing partnership as critical
to rebuilding an aerospace industry that the U.S. dismantled
after World War II.
Beginning with panels for the 747 jumbo, Japanese firms
secured their ties to Boeing in the 1980s with a 16 percent
share of the 767. That deepened further with their involvement
in the 777 a decade later.
Boeing reckons that the business it gives Japan employs
22,000 engineers, accounting for around 40 percent of the
country's aerospace workforce.
For Boeing, building in Japan helped to secure sales in what
was once Asia's biggest aviation market, where it still
dominates with an 80 percent share.
But a decision by Japan Airlines Co Ltd last year
to order 31 A350 aircraft from Europe's Airbus instead
of the 777X prompted angst in Tokyo that Boeing would look for
suppliers elsewhere, particularly in China which is now the
biggest market in the region for passenger aircraft.
JAL's rival ANA Holdings Inc helped to alleviate
those worries last month when, as part of a 70 plane order, it
bought a score of 777X jets as well as six 777s and 14 of the
787s.
