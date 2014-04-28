By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, April 28 Boeing Co has lined up
Japanese companies, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, to build
one-fifth of its latest plane, the 777X, retaining Japan as its
key Asia partner in commercial jetliners, two sources with
knowledge of the U.S. company's production plan said.
A fifth of the airframe build would give the Japanese
companies a workshare on par with the 21 percent of the 777 they
have been fabricating since 1995. But because Boeing plans
eventually to make more planes per month, there should be a
greater volume of work for the Japanese suppliers, one of the
sources said. Boeing's current production rate for the 777 is
8.3 a month.
A Boeing spokesman in Tokyo declined to confirm the
information.
"Supply chain partnerships and production system decisions
will be addressed at the appropriate time," the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)