BRIEF-TOC to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 500,000 shares, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from May 29 to May 31
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb said the Bank of Japan's decision earlier on Wednesday to target interest rates on government bonds will have "very positive implications for the market."
Loeb, whose $16 billion Third Point has been investing in Japan for years, was speaking at the Reuters Newsmaker event featuring Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 500,000 shares, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from May 29 to May 31
* Kevin Hedderwick appointed chief operating officer and executive director of company, effective 22 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)