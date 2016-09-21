NEW YORK, Sept 21 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb said the Bank of Japan's decision earlier on Wednesday to target interest rates on government bonds will have "very positive implications for the market."

Loeb, whose $16 billion Third Point has been investing in Japan for years, was speaking at the Reuters Newsmaker event featuring Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)