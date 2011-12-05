By Anil Mayre

LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Volkswagen is preparing its first yen auto ABS, backed by Japanese loans from its Driver programme, in the latest stage of its expansion.

There have been foreign auto ABS issuers in Japan, like BMW, but these have been pure private placements. And while under local regulations Driver Japan One will strictly be a private placement, the joint leads Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley and RBS will market the deal on a semi-public basis to large-scale Tokyo-based investors.

The transaction will include JPY25bn of Triple A rates notes accounting for 91.5% of the capital structure.

"In all major jurisdictions we are rolling out our global ABS programmes, VCL and Driver. As we have done before with Driver in the UK and in Spain, we are now tapping into Japan and further countries will follow," said Stefan Rolf, head of ABS funding at Volkswagen Financial Services. "It's part of our diversification strategy," he added.

The Driver and VCL programmes have been the mainstay of the European auto ABS market the last few years, and this desire to locate some new pockets of money could serve the originator well amid growing uncertainty in the eurozone.

MARKET OPTIONS

Rolf said that the project was embarked upon before the euro crisis took hold. Nevertheless, it certainly provides VW with a useful alternative to the euro market should it become more difficult to navigate. The borrower also has a well-established US franchise too, so it does have options.

Potential investors in this issue will be shown the transaction next week, and given around six weeks to conduct the credit work.

"We want to give them the time they need to fully understand the deal because we have a deal which is different from what they usually see in the Japanese market.

We are implementing our Driver standard and that comes with some features they are not used to; we don't have controlled amortisation, we do pass-through, for example, and it is also the first time (in Japan) in a public auto loan deal where balloon loans are securitised. There are a number of technical topics that takes a little longer to understand if you are not used to it," Rolf explained.

This pass-through note feature is present on domestic auto ABS, but will be the first from a foreign originator.

The deal will be split into two equal JPY12.5bn fixed-rate tranches comprising beneficial interests and an asset backed loan. That structure is also unusual for the Japanese auto ABS market.

"Having the structure of a loan and bond-like beneficial interests is not the standard in Japanese auto ABS. The loan part is unorthodox. We decided to do such a structure to accommodate investors wanting to buy the loan side," added the banker on the deal.

The pricing discussion for these tranches is an interesting one. The leads may use previous domestic auto loan securitisation deals as a reference, however, most of the issue prices on these were not disclosed as they were sold on private basis, and so comparisons may not be straightforward.

The Triple A preliminary ratings from Moody's/S&P/R&I should allow tighter pricing than senior, unsecured public funding in the yen market - as they do in Europe. Banque PSA and RCI Banque, for instance, priced at Euribor plus 110bp and 115bp respectively when their corporate bonds were around 300bp over swaps.

FUNDING TOOLS

The originator, Volkswagen Financial Services Japan, is not an unfamiliar face in the yen fixed-income market. Rated A3/A- by Moody's/S&P on stand-alone basis it has stacked up JPY23.8bn of MTN issuance year-to-date, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The latest one was a JPY1.5bn five-year Euroyen with a 0.825% coupon printed through BNP Paribas in June. All the yen-denominated MTNs have been guaranteed by Volkswagen Financial Services AG. Separately, Volkswagen Financial Services NV and Volkswagen International Finance have issued JPY25.9bn and JPY9bn of MTNs, respectively.

This new term deal will complement its other financing tools such as bank loans, commercial paper and an ABS warehousing facility.

While this is the issuer's first public deal through the Japan-incorporated originator, VW has targeted the Asian market before with the euro-denominated Private Driver 2011-1 in July via BNP Paribas and Mizuho.

Market players had suggested that Mizuho's inclusion on the syndicate panel was purely to meet this objective. And it appears to have worked as at least one Japanese investor was said to have been spotted buying the euro-denominated ABS.