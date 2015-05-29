* Firms say worries on political stability curb Africa
investment
* Falling commodity prices also drag
* Japan, Africa ministers to meet on Saturday
TOKYO, May 29 A Japanese government drive to
secure access to resources in Africa has sputtered as some
companies shy away from investing due to slumping commodity
prices and worries over political stability, helping China as it
races to import raw materials from the continent.
Around two years ago, Japan said it would provide about $2
billion mainly to back African commodity projects by its firms
as part of a move to secure supplies of materials such as coking
coal and copper it needs to churn out steel and electronic
components.
But worries over the stability of the investment environment
in some African nations, along with falling commodity prices,
have sapped momentum from that push, Japanese firms said at a
mining conference on Thursday and Friday.
A lack of infrastructure and concerns over resource
nationalism were also cited as reasons.
"To invest in mine development, it is necessary to see an
improvement in Africa's investment environment so it is
politically, sociologically and economically stable," Shigeru
Oi, president of JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp, Japan's top
copper refiner, said in a speech.
"If those things improve, Africa, which is rich in promising
mineral resources, will certainly become an attractive
investment target."
Resource-poor Japan wants to diversify its supplies of key
commodities. For example, around 70 percent of its copper supply
currently comes from South America.
MORE SLOWLY
Takahiro Hagiwara, a director in the Japanese government's
Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, said the $2 billion set
aside to back investment in Africa had been spent more slowly
than expected, but that declining commodity prices were the main
reason for this.
He added that Japanese and African ministers would meet on
Saturday to discuss ways to promote greater investment.
"Chinese investment has actually increased a bit as they are
trying to take advantage of opportunities falling commodity
prices may provide," said Christophe Akagha Mba, mining minister
in Gabon, a nation on the west coast of central Africa.
"But the Japanese are still at the same stage. They have not
even started (significant investment) yet."
African countries such as Libya, Mali, Burkina Faso and
Burundi have been hit by conflict in recent years.
But African officials at the event said that many nations in
Africa were democratic, with robust legal protection for foreign
investors.
Japanese overall investment in Africa in 2014 was almost
$1.5 billion, according to the Japan External Trade
Organization, which does not provide a breakdown of sectors.
That compares with $2 billion for a single investment by China
in oil-rich Equatorial Guinea in April.
