* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
TOKYO, March 25 The head of the Asian Development Bank said on Wednesday that it could cooperate with the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank through co-financing if the ADB's standards for loans were met.
Takehiko Nakao, at a news conference in Tokyo, said he had been told by a Chinese official that the AIIB would not compete but cooperate with the ADB.
The ADB has said it was in talks to cooperate with the AIIB, a $50 billion lender to be majority funded by China that is seen by some as a rival to the ADB and other established international financial institutions.
Nakao is a former Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
