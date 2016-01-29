TOKYO Jan 29 A local authority in Tokyo started
accepting applications on Friday from residents wanting to rent
out their homes for short-term lodging through matchmakers such
as Airbnb Inc, making it the first in Japan to regulate the
practice.
Residents of the southeast Tokyo ward of Ota, home to Haneda
Airport, Japan's busiest aviation hub, will be able to rent
their personal space to tourists for a minimum of seven days
provided they register with the local authority. Matchmakers can
then collect revenue from connecting homeowners to guests.
The move comes as the host city of the 2020 Summer Olympic
Games suffers a shortage of accommodation after a push to boost
tourism brought Japan a record 19 million foreign visitors last
year, 1 million shy of the government's end-decade target.
With the pace of hotel construction lagging the influx of
tourists, the government is exploring short-term home-sharing
which, at present, falls under hospitality regulations. Those
rules dictate conditions private homeowners invariably cannot
meet, such as providing receptions and separate toilets.
"Providing safe accommodation through regulated home-sharing
will be good for visitors as well as locals because the scheme
will stimulate business in the area," Ota mayor Tadayoshi
Matsubara told reporters earlier this week.
The government has designated Tokyo and Osaka in western
Japan as special zones as part of its overall economic growth
strategy. That allowed Ota - the biggest of Tokyo's 23 wards -
to pass a bylaw on home-sharing late last year.
Under Ota's system, residents register homes with the local
authority, which can then inspect the accommodation and monitor
homeowners should problems arise, Matsubara said.
Ota will be a test case for Japan. Hotel-starved Osaka city
is considering a similar system for this year, a local official
said. The city passed a bylaw this month permitting
home-sharing, after rejecting it in 2014 due to security
concerns.
"Home-sharing could eventually be a threat to our business
to a certain extent," said the manager of a hotel in Ota. "But I
am not sure if guests would feel comfortable staying where there
is no guarantee of security."
San Francisco startup Airbnb said 26,000 properties across
Japan were listed on its home-sharing website on Jan. 1,
representing growth of over 300 percent from the year earlier.
The company declined to comment for this article.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Christopher Cushing)