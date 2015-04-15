TOKYO, April 15 Japan's air force said on
Wednesday said jet fighter scrambles have reached a level not
seen since the height of the Cold War three decades ago as
Russian bombers probe its northern skies and Chinese combat
aircraft intrude into its southern air space.
In the year ending March 31, Japanese fighters scrambled 944
times, 16 percent more than the same period the previous year,
the country's Self Defence Force said.
That is the second highest number of encounters ever
recorded over the 12-month period since records began in 1958
and only one less than a record 944 scrambles in 1984.
"It represents a sharp increase," an SDF spokesman said at a
press briefing. While not a direct measure of Russian and
Chinese military activity, the numbers nonetheless point to an
increase in operations by Japan's two big neighbours.
While coping with the growing military might of a more
assertive China which is increasing defence outlays by more than
10 percent a year, Japan is also contending with a military
resurgence of a Cold War foe that has gathered pace since Moscow
annexed the Crimean peninsula from the Ukraine last year.
Japan too is upping defence spending, albeit by a smaller
margin, to buy new equipment, including longer-range patrol
aircraft, cargo jets, helicopter carriers and troop carrying
Boeing V-22 Ospreys and Lockheed Martin F-35
stealth fighters.
A non-fiscal boost to military capability will also come
from plans by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to loosen constitutional
constraints on his nation's defence forces that will allow them
to operate more freely overseas and to deepen cooperation with
U.S. forces.
Russian bombers and patrol planes often enter Japan's air
space close to Japan's northern Hokkaido island and close to
four smaller islands which are claimed both by Japan and Russia.
That territorial dispute has prevented Japan and Russia from
concluding a formal peace treaty. The Russian aircraft commonly
fly circuitous routes around the Japanese archipelago.
Chinese fighter incursions are concentrated in the East
China Sea, close to disputed uninhabited islets near Taiwan that
Tokyo claims as the Senkaku islands and Beijing dubs the Diaoyu
islands.
In the past year, an increased number of Chinese planes have
flown through Japanese air space into the Western Pacific, the
SDF spokesman said.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Nick Macfie)