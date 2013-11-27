TOKYO Nov 27 Japanese travellers flying through
China's new air defense zone on Wednesday said they supported a
government-backed decision by Japan's main carriers to defy a
Chinese demand for flight plans, with most unfazed by any
potential risk.
China published coordinates for an East China Sea Air
Defense Identification Zone over the weekend and warned it would
take "defensive emergency measures" against aircraft that failed
to identify themselves properly in the airspace.
The zone covers a large part of the East China Sea,
including small uninhabited islands at the centre of a bitter
territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo.
"It's unsettling to hear the airlines are not filing flight
plans, but I understand the Japanese government telling them not
to," said Hiroko Niizuma, 36, at Tokyo's Haneda airport before
boarding a flight operated by ANA Holdings to Taiwan,
where she works as a language teacher.
"Not saying anything would be to acknowledge the Chinese
action."
ANA and Japan Airlines on Wednesday stopped sending
Chinese authorities their flight plans for routes to Taiwan and
other destinations that pass through the zone.
The carriers had been handing over the information since
Saturday, but changed their minds after Japan's government told
them it would ensure the safety of their flights, a spokesman
from JAL told Reuters.
The government, according to the airlines, said it had won
an assurance from China that its aim was not to restrict
commercial flights, but did not elaborate on how it would
guarantee the security of their aircraft.
The Japanese carriers posted a notice of the change on their
websites, although passengers said they had not been contacted
directly about the revision.
"There was no notification from the travel company or the
airline, but I am not particularly concerned," said Norikazu
Koizumi, 42, a transport company employee readying to board the
same ANA flight at Haneda. "I agree with the Japanese
government's action to stop the flight plans from being filed."
By demanding that airlines file flight plans through the
zone or risk being intercepted by military jets, China is
effectively forcing carriers to acknowledge its authority over a
zone about two-thirds the size of Britain.
Other airlines in Asia have said they would comply with the
Chinese demand.
JAL and ANA operate about 30 flights a day through the zone,
mostly to Taiwan and Hong Kong, with flights to Bangkok and
Singapore sometimes diverted through the area depending on
weather conditions.
"I think what China has done is outrageous," said Hiroshi
Hisatomi, 67, as he readied for the ANA Taiwan flight at the
start of a vacation with his wife. "I don't think anything will
happen and have no intention of changing my travel plans."
At the Haneda arrival lobby, businessman Shoichi Kobayashi,
46, said he did not feel in any danger while on an ANA flight
from Taiwan.
"I was aware of the air defense zone, but I don't know why
China would want to do such a thing. The Japanese government
must push back hard on this."