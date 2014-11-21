TOKYO Nov 21 Japan Airlines (JAL) said
on Friday is has received a request from low-cost carrier
Skymark Airlines seeking talks on potential business
cooperation.
"We received the request from Skymark Airlines on the
possible cooperation," a spokesman for JAL said. "We will start
to discuss some possible cooperation but at the current stage,
there is no decided agreement," he added.
A formal tieup would put one of the country's few
independent low-cost carriers, under the wing of one of Japan's
two dominant airlines. JAL's main local rival is ANA Holdings
Inc.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)