(Corrects headline and first and fifth paragraphs to show that
Maeda is a member, not a leader, of the selected group.)
By Junko Fujita
TOKYO, Sept 11 Japan has selected a group led by
railway operator Tokyu Corp and including general
contractor Maeda Corp to operate the Sendai Airport in
northern Japan, the government said.
The group will now negotiate final details of the deal with
the government to run the airport, which was hard hit by the
earthquake and tsunami in 2011. The final agreement will be made
by the end of this year, said an official at the Ministry of
Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism at a media briefing.
Sendai Airport will become Japan's first state-owned airport
to be operated by private entities. The move is part of an
effort led by Prime Minister Shinto Abe, who has pledged to
increase private money into state-owned infrastructure to cut
the national debt.
Japan is also in the process of choosing the operator to run
the much bigger Osaka-based Kansai International Airport. Orix
Corp and its French partner Vinci SA were
narrowed down to a single bidder and they are expected to submit
the second round of bidding this month.
The Tokyu-led group has beaten a consortium led by
Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd, a property developer, which
teamed up with airline ANA Holdings Inc, which came in
the second place in the bidding which opened in July last year.
A retailer Aeon Co, which teamed up with contractor
Kumagai Gumi Co, came in the third.
Macquarie Group's Macquarie Capital is acting as a
financial adviser for the group led by Maeda, two people with
knowledge of the matter said.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Anand Basu)