TOKYO Dec 4 Mitsubishi Estate, Japan's
leading developer, and ANA Holdings, Japan's largest
carrier, have teamed up to bid for rights to operate facilities
at Sendai Airport in northern Japan, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
Japan earlier this year opened bidding for the right to
manage the airport's runways and hangar facilities, as the
nation tries to increase private investment in public
infrastructure to cut its debt.
Mitsubishi Corp, a leading trading firm, has also
teamed up with internet mall operator Rakuten Inc to
bid for the rights, a different person said.
Mitsubishi would take a 75 percent stake in the entity that
would own the airport operating rights, while Rakuten would own
25 percent, said the person.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the
bidding process is still on going. Mitsubishi Estate and
Mitsubishi Corp officials declined to comment.
Spokeswomen at ANA and Rakuten confirmed that the two
companies were preparing to bid for the right.
The group of Mitsubishi Estate and ANA also have general
contractor Taisei Corp, Japan Airport Terminal Co
, the operator of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, and
Seidai-based broadcaster Sendai Television Inc as joint
investors, the people said.
Nikkei Business Daily, which broke the news earlier on
Thursday, said contractor Maeda Corp, and railway
operator Tokyu Corp were also among those bidding for
the rights.
Both Maeda and Tokyu declined to comment.
The first round of bidding will close on Friday, according
to Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and
Tourism. The winner will be chosen around August next year after
the second round of bidding.
The Sendai Airport, damaged by the March 2011 earthquake and
tsunami, serves the northeastern coastal region that was hit
hard by that disaster and is now the centre of a reconstruction
boom.
(Additional reporting by Teppei Kasai; Editing by Mark Potter)