May 11 Japan Airport Terminal Co Ltd :

* Says it appoints Isao Takashiro who is current president of the company as new chairman off the board and chief executive officer (CEO)

* Says it appoints Nobuaki Yokota as new president to replace Isao Takashiro

* Says changes to occur in June

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PN0Ius

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)