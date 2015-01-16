TOKYO Jan 16 Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports rose for a ninth straight month to hit a record high at the end of December as imports rose and demand at home and elsewhere in Asia weakened.

Aluminium stocks held at Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka increased by 9 percent in December from a month earlier to 413,000 tonnes, renewing a record high in November which was the highest level for data going back to April 2000, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Friday.

"Many aluminium ingots are heading to Japan to look for buyers as demand elsewhere in Asia is faltering and China is expanding exports of cheaper aluminium products to neighbouring countries," said a Tokyo-based trader, who declined to be named.

China's exports of aluminium products grew about 19 percent last year, a trend analysts expect to continue in 2015 given lower local prices compared with international markets.

Meanwhile, Japan's import of aluminium ingots from January to November rose 16 percent to 1.58 million tonnes from the same period a year earlier, the country's trade data showed.

"The ports' inventories at above 400,000 is pretty high. Some traders with built-up inventories may have been dumping stocks to clear their positions," the trader said.

The spike in inventory also reflects slowing demand in Japan as consumption remains weak, weighing on sales of automobiles and new houses, another trader said.

Outputs of rolled-aluminium products by Japanese fabricators fell 1.7 percent in November from a year earlier to 169,789 tonnes, marking the first decline in 15 months and reflecting slow demand of vehicles and houses, the Japan Aluminium Association said. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)