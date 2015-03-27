TOKYO, March 27 Japan's aluminium product
demand, including for exports, is expected to grow 1.8 percent
in the financial year starting April 1, backed by rising demand
for cans for coffee beverages and a rebound in construction
market, an industry body said on Friday.
"Japanese economy is improving thanks to 'Abenomics' while
export is also growing on the back of a weaker yen," Takashi
Ishiyama, chairman of Japan Aluminium Association, told a news
conference, referring to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policy to
revive the economy.
"Although demand in construction and automobile markets was
hit by a sales tax hike last April, we expect it will gradually
recover in the next business year," he said.
Overall demand of aluminium products is forecast to increase
to 4.16 million tonnes in the year to March 2016 from 4.09
million tonnes this year, which marks a 2.6 percent climb.
Of that, domestic demand will grow 1.9 percent, buoyed by a
switch by a beverage maker to aluminium cans from steel for
coffee drinks. Export is seen growing 1.1 percent.
Import of aluminium products, meanwhile, will rise 6.8
percent next year, driven by supply coming from China, the
industry body said. Imports jumped 16.6 percent in the current
year.
Aluminium ingot stocks held at three major Japanese ports
climbed for an eleventh month to a record high at the end of
February due to robust imports.
Many aluminium ingots were heading to Japan to look for
buyers as demand elsewhere in Asia is faltering and China is
expanding exports of cheaper aluminium products to neighbouring
countries, according to traders.
