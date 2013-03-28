TOKYO, March 28 Japan's aluminium premiums for
April-June shipments were mostly set at $248 to $250 per tonne,
up from $240 to $245 in the previous
quarter, as demand picks up after the winter slowdown, three
sources directly involved in the talks said on Thursday.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the
premiums for its imports, agreed each quarter, set the benchmark
for the region.
Premiums are paid over London Metal Exchange (LME) cash
aluminium prices to secure physical metal on a cost,
insurance and freight basis to the main Japanese ports.
The rise reflects an expected improvement in demand amid
hopes for economic recovery in the world's third-biggest
economy, and comes after buyers cut stocks at the March end of
the financial year.
Premiums reached record highs last year because although the
global aluminium market is in a surplus, most of the material is
tied up in financing deals and is not available to market.
"I don't think there's much sign that demand in Japan is
surging, this is mostly due to financing deals -- premiums are
twice what they are traditionally," said analyst Stephen Briggs
of BNP Paribas in London.
"Japan has to import all its aluminium, it comes from
elsewhere in the world and material is not readily available.
There are still surpluses being generated in the aluminium
market every day," he said.
In a financing deal, banks or trading houses buy metal, sell
it forward and store it cheaply in the interim.
The deals were done between major global producers, such as
BHP Billiton, Alcoa Inc and Rio Tinto Alcan
, and Japanese firms, including trading houses that buy
on behalf of end-users such as manufacturers of aluminium sash
windows, automobiles, cans and electronics.
The talks, which usually settle by around the middle of the
month, got protracted to the surprise of many participants,
reflecting big differences in both sides, sources said.
"There was a huge gap between buyers and sellers this time,"
said one trader, explaining why it took longer than usual to set
prices. He said talks began with buyers looking for premiums as
low as in the $230s and sellers wanting as much as $255.
"Consumers are complaining demand is very slow."
Buyers said the second quarter talks were also delayed
because one major producer had not made its offer clear until
very late in the negotiations, more than a week after most other
deals were set at $248 to $249.
"We were trying to strike deals below $248 till the end, but
we couldn't, because some buyers started to sign deals," said a
source with a Japanese buyer who declined to be named.
Premiums for shipments into Japan hit records of $254 to
$255 a tonne in the fourth quarter of last year, when supply was
constrained as consumers competed with investment demand for the
metal, and due to bottlenecks at warehouses monitored by the
London Metal Exchange.
Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports were at
286,200 tonnes by the end of February, down 9.3 percent from a
month earlier, but up 8.2 percent from the same month the year
before, trading house Marubeni Corp said a week ago.