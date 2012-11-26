* Offer represents nearly 6 pct fall from record high in Q4
* Higher than some buyers' estimate of $220-$230
* Domestic demand weak as Japan slips into recession -trader
TOKYO, Nov 26 Rio Tinto Alcan has
written to Japanese buyers seeking a premium of $240 per tonne
for January-March primary aluminium shipments, down nearly 6
percent from record premiums in the current quarter, a source
directly involved in the talks said.
A fall in the fee for buyers in Japan, Asia's biggest
importers of the metal, will be the first in a year, as the
economy slips into recession, with exports falling for a fifth
month in a row and demand deteriorating in the domestic auto and
electronics sectors.
Rio Tinto's offer is still higher than some traders'
estimates of $220 to $230.
"I would say a fall in premium to $220 to $230 is
appropriate, given a rapid deterioration of domestic demand in
the second half," said a trader who did not want to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the subject.
Domestic demand from carmakers and electronics parts makers
was particularly weak, while exports to China remained low due
to sluggish demand there, he said.
China's state stockpiler kicked off its latest buying spree
on Thursday, taking volumes of 100,000 tonnes each of aluminium
and zinc from domestic smelters, sources said, in a move that
may have only fleeting impact on sentiment.
In the current quarter, Japanese buyers paid an average
premium of $254 to $255 a tonne over the London
Metal Exchange cash price.
Buyers pay a premium in addition to the LME cash price to
cover freight and insurance and to reflect regional supply and
demand.
Premiums more than doubled over the past six months, mainly
due to large stocks locked up by banks in financial deals, which
make it difficult for manufacturers to access supplies.
Typically in such financial deals, traders buy physical
metal and simultaneously sell forward at a profit, while
striking a warehouse deal to store it cheaply in the interim.