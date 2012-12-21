* Q1 premiums down from Q4 record
* Global supply surplus seen widening in 2013 -Marubeni
* 2013 premiums seen at $200-$300/T -Marubeni
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Dec 21 Japan's aluminium premiums for
January-March shipments were mostly set at $240 to $245 per
tonne, down from a record in the current quarter,
reflecting easing demand as the world's third largest economy
slips into recession, three sources directly involved in the
talks said on Friday.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the fee
sets the benchmark for the region. Premiums are paid over the
benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price to secure
physical metal.
Despite the fall, premiums remain lofty. They are more than
double this year's first quarter terms of $112 and down just 6
percent from a record $254 to $255 for the
current quarter.
They have been inflated mainly because of large stocks
locked up by banks in financing deals, and behind long queues at
warehouses, which make it difficult for manufacturers to access
supplies.
A fall in the fee for buyers in Japan is the first in more
than a year. Demand has deteriorated in the country's domestic
auto and electronics sectors, while its exports have been hit by
a global growth slowdown and a territorial dispute with China.
"Some deals were set at $242 and $240," a tonne, in addition
to $244, one of the sources said, on condition of anonymity.
"Volume-wise, deals that settled at $245 should be fewer than
others."
SUPPLY SURPLUS, HIGHER PRICES EYED IN 2013
The global aluminium market is likely to see a larger
surplus of 202,000 tonnes in 2013, up more than a fifth from
this year, as rapid supply growth from China, the Middle East
and India are expected to continue, Japanese trading house
Marubeni Corp said.
Marubeni expects term aluminium premiums, the amount
Japanese buyers pay above LME cash prices, to range from
$200 to $300 a tonne in 2013 and $150 to $300 in 2014, compared
with the range of $112 to $255 in 2012.
Marubeni expects the LME aluminium price to rise
gradually throughout 2013, with the median price rising to
$2,450 per tonne in the fourth quarter from $2,100 in the first.
It now stands at around $2,065.