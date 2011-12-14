GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks bounce after tech selloff; U.S. bond yields rise
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Update prices, adds quote and oil settlements)
TOKYO Dec 14 Premiums for primary aluminium shipments to Japan for the January-March quarter have mostly been set at $112 per tonne, down 5 percent from the previous quarter's $118, industry sources directly involved in the talks said.
That marked a second consecutive decline in premiums as a global economic slowdown, the strong yen and flooding in Thailand -- where many Japanese manufacturers have parts of their supply chains -- have made Japanese aluminium buyers cautious of the market outlook.
Aluminium is used in products ranging from computers to planes.
The premiums are over the London Metal Exchange cash price, and includes insurance and freight costs.
Japanese trading houses and fabricator and suppliers including BHP, Rio Tinto and Alcoa Inc have been negotiating since late last month.
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Update prices, adds quote and oil settlements)
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 A judge in Brazil has ordered a corruption investigation against Aldemir Bendine, the former head of state-run oil company Petrobras, according to a court document released Tuesday.