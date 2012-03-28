* Premiums mostly at $121-122, up from $112, first rise in 3
quarters
* Deals range from $115 to $127
* Investors keen to hold stocks, cutting spot supply
By Yuko Inoue
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's aluminium buyers have
agreed to an average 8.5 percent hike in premiums for delivery
in April to June, the first rise in three quarters, as a
decrease in supply tightened the market while domestic demand
showed a moderate pick up.
After a sharp cutback in production capacity by producers,
premiums for spot primary aluminium in Asia rose by almost a
third early this month compared to the first week of January,
traders said.
In Japan, about 80 percent of quarterly primary aluminium
deals were set at $121-$122 per tonne over LME cash aluminium
prices by the middle of this month, up from around $112
for the current quarter, three traders directly involved in the
talks said.
At the top end, an official at one big trading house said on
Wednesday it had struck a deal at $127.
Japanese buyers had been reluctant to agree to a large hike
on premiums, citing a slow pace of recovery in domestic demand
after last year's earthquake and tsunami cooled demand and
flooding in Thailand late last year ruptured supply chains of
Japanese manufacturers.
"Demand may slightly pick up, but it's hard to call it
strong as many manufacturers are fast shifting production
abroad," an aluminium parts producer said.
The second-quarter premiums recently agreed ranged from $115
to $127 as initial offers placed by big producers like Rio Tinto
Alcan , BHP Billiton and Alcore
Inc last month widely differed, from $115 to $132.
The premiums are over the London Metal Exchange cash
price, and include insurance and freight costs.
The Japan Aluminium Association said on Wednesday it expects
Japan's production of rolled and extruded aluminium products to
rise 2.8 percent in the 2012 financial year starting April after
an estimated 2.4 percent fall in the current year.
The government's subsidies on sales of environmentally
friendly cars and a recovery in housing starts and exports to
help propped up domestic aluminium consumption, it said.
Meanwhile, investment funds, banks and large global trading
houses were keen to hold aluminium stocks because forward prices
were higher than cash prices on the LME, traders
said.
Some of these investors bought aluminium ingots directly
from global producers and in the spot market in Asia, reducing
the amount available in the region, they said.
The large stockpile and the economic slowdown in Europe had
hurt aluminium prices, spurring global producers such as
Rio Tinto, Alcoa and Norsk Hydro to cut production.