* Premiums for Oct-Dec shipments up 3-5 pct from Q3
* Record high premiums reflect high spot U.S., Europe rates
* Asia supply is not as tight as the rest of the world
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, Sept 19 Japanese aluminium buyers will
mostly pay record high premiums of $420 per tonne over London
Metal Exchange (LME) prices for October-December shipments, up
3-5 percent from the prior quarter, five sources directly
involved in the talks said.
The rise from the third-quarter premium of $400-408
PREM-ALUM-JP, which was the previous record high, follows a
spike in spot premiums in the United States and Europe triggered
by smelter shutdowns that have squeezed metal supplies.
Japan is Asia's biggest aluminium importer and the premiums
for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over
the LME cash price set the benchmark for the region.
An end-user source said deals were done at $420 with three
aluminium producers, with the premiums rising for a fourth
straight quarter, while another source at a trading house said
most shipments were booked at the same price. Negotiations are
still continuing between some global miners and buyers.
The latest quarterly pricing talks began last month between
Japanese buyers and global miners, including Rio Tinto Ltd
, Alcoa Inc, BHP Billiton
and United Company Rusal Plc.
Behind the record premiums, which are up about 70 percent
from a year ago and have nearly quadrupled from four years ago,
is tight physical metal supply, producer sources said.
Many aluminium producers, including Alcoa, have cut
loss-making capacity or shut down completely as they struggle
with rising costs and a flood of new Chinese capacity. The
aluminium market is seen tightening significantly in 2015 to
show a 4,444-tonne deficit, a Reuters poll in July showed.
Premiums to obtain physical aluminium in Europe's spot
market surged in September to record highs of $460-480 a tonne
for duty-paid material in Rotterdam, while in the U.S. Midwest
too premiums are at record highs of 21 cents/lb..
Healthy demand for aluminium by Japanese fabricators, backed
by economic stimulus, also underpinned premiums, producer
sources said.
PREMIUMS AT LOW END OF OFFERS
The premium, which covers the cost of freight and insurance
and reflects regional demand and supply, came in at the low end
of the $420-$460 range offered by some of the big miners while
exceeding $400-$415 that buyers were expecting.
"The supply in Japan and the rest of Asia is not as tight as
the United States and Europe, due mainly to slowing demand in
South Korea and Southeast Asia," a trading house source said.
Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports were
294,800 tonnes at the end of August, up 7.4 percent from 274,400
tonnes a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp
said last week.
"Some metal is flowing into Japan from other parts of Asia
as demand is relatively solid in Japan," the source said.
According to three sources, some buyers, including major
rolling mills, agreed earlier this month to pay Rio a
fourth-quarter premium of $420 per tonne, while Alcoa and BHP
lowered their offers recently to $420 from the initial $435-440
level.
Some buyers and producers will continue talks in Abu Dhabi
next week where an aluminium industry meeting will be held.
Rio, BHP, Alcoa and Rusal were not immediately available for
comment.
LME aluminium prices are currently trading around
$1,980 per tonne, up from a low of $1,671 hit in February.
