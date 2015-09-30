* Q4 premiums fall for a third quarter
* High inventories and weak overseas rates put weigh
* Producers forced to slash offers from initial proposals
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's aluminium premiums for
October-December shipments were set at $90 per tonne, down for a
third straight quarter due to higher domestic inventories and
weaker overseas rates, five sources directly involved in the
talks said on Wednesday.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
Two end-user sources and two buyers at trading houses said
all deals were done at $90, while a source at one of the
producers said most shipments were booked at $90.
The fourth-quarter premiums marked a 10 percent drop from
$100 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP paid in the July-September
quarter. Premiums hit a record high of $425 in January-March.
The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began late last
month between Japanese buyers and global miners, including Rio
Tinto Ltd , Alcoa Inc and BHP Billiton's
spin-off South32.
Major producers had initially offered metal to Japanese
buyers at $110 premiums, but high level of local inventory and
weakening spot aluminium premiums in Asia, the U.S. and Europe
forced them to reduce offers, traders said.
"With abundant inventory in Japan and a continued downtrend
of spot premiums worldwide, buyers wanted to take time to get
better deals," an end-user source said.
In Japan, aluminium stocks held at three major ports rose
1.4 percent at the end of August from a month earlier to 497,700
tonnes, nearing a record high of 502,200 tonnes hit in May,
trading house Marubeni Corp said earlier this month.
Faced with growing output from China, the world's top
consumer of industrial raw materials, LME prices
languish at six-year lows, while premiums AL-PREM have fallen
at an unprecedented rate to their lowest in 3-1/2 years.
"We've tried to bid at $85, but we figured this week that
producers would not come below $90 this time. Plus, we wanted to
settle by the end of this month," another end-user said.
A global glut of aluminium, which has depressed prices, led
Alcoa to decide to break itself in two, separating a faster
growing plane and car parts business from traditional aluminium
smelting operations.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Mark
Potter)