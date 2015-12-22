* Premiums for Q1 aluminium 22 pct higher than previous
quarter
* Rise marks first gain in physical premiums in four
quarters
(Adds details)
TOKYO Dec 22 Some Japanese aluminium buyers
have agreed to pay producers a premium of $110 per tonne for
metal to be shipped in the January-March quarter, five sources
directly involved in the quarterly pricing talks said.
The deal, which marks a 22 percent rise from a $90 per tonne
premium PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter, is the first
increase in four quarters, in line with a rise in overseas
surcharges for physical aluminium.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
The buyers struck the deals over the past week with two
producers, one cutting its proposal from an initial offer of
$120 per tonne last month, the sources told Reuters, declining
to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks.
Buyers in Japan are still negotiating with other global
producers, with further deals expected in the coming weeks.
"One producer has lowered its offer as overseas spot
premiums have stabilised and as there are plenty of inventories
in Japan," a source at a trading firm said.
Surcharges for physical aluminium in Europe have stabilized
after climbing amid tighter availability to $160-$170 a tonne
for duty-paid material in Rotterdam in November, up from
$115-$135 in September.
Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports fell 7.5
percent in November from the previous month to 401,000 tonnes,
but they were still higher than 378,000 tonnes held a year ago,
according to Marubeni Corp.
The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began last month
between Japanese buyers and global producers, including Alcoa
Inc, Rio Tinto and South32 Ltd,
with initial offers ranging between $115-120 a tonne, according
to sources at buyers.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom
Hogue)