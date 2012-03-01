TOKYO, March 1 Two aluminium buyers in Japan have agreed to pay producers a premium of $115 per tonne for lower-grade product for shipment during the three months to June, two sources directly involved in the matter said.

The two companies struck the deals after a U.S. producer asked for a premium of $115, sharply below Rio Tinto Alcan's offer of $132, sources said.

"Talks have just started but they have hit snags over premiums on higher-end products," said a source directly involved in the talks.

"It wiill take a while for the whole negotiation process to be complete," the source said.