* Q1 premiums were around $112-114
* Buyers say Japan demand remains sluggish
* Alcan earlier asked for premiums of $132
TOKYO, March 1 Two aluminium buyers in
Japan have agreed second-quarter premiums to be paid to
producers of $115 per tonne, slightly higher than for the
current quarter, while most other Japanese firms are still
negotiating for lower premiums, two sources directly involved in
the matter said.
The agreed figure is sharply below Rio Tinto Alcan's
initial request for $132, and suggests there is not yet
a recovery in Japanese demand that Australian and U.S. aluminium
producers have been hoping for to drive a rise in the premium.
Aluminium spot market premiums were rising both in Europe
and the United States at the start of the year, underpinned by a
healthy demand outlook and smelter shutdowns.
Three-month futures price on the London Metal
Exchange have risen more than 15 percent this year.
The two Japanese companies agreed to pay the premiums for
low-grade products for shipment during the three months to June,
agreeing the premium of $115 requested by a U.S. producer,
sources said.
"Talks have just started and it will take a while for the
whole negotiation process to be completed," said a source
directly involved in the talks.
No agreement has been reached on premiums for higher-end
products, the source added.
One buyer said Japanese firms are still seeking offers not
too much above the current quarter's premiums of $112-114, which
are paid over the London Metal Exchange cash price.
Buyers pay a premium in addition to the LME cash price to cover
freight and insurance and to reflect regional supply and demand.
It will be the first increase in premiums in three quarters,
as companies step up production to make up for losses after last
year's earthquake. Higher demand is expected for reconstruction
in disaster-hit areas of northeast Japan later this year.
"We expect a pickup in demand for tin later this year but a
robust recovery has not yet started," another source said.
Early this month Rio Tinto Alcan asked Japanese buyers to
increase the premium to $132 per tonne, citing growing
reconstruction demand, higher prices in China and short supply.
Top U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa said last month it
would slash output at two Spanish smelters and shut its
Portovesme smelter in Italy, while Norwegian producer Norsk
Hydro plans to idle a third of its output at a plant in
Australia.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium, with annual
consumption of around 2 million tonnes, about 5 percent of
global demand.