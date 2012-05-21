UPDATE 10-Oil dives 5 pct on surprise build in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Adds date to first bullet point)
TOKYO May 21 Rio Tinto Alcan has written to Japanese buyers asking them to pay a record premium of $200 per tonne for July-September primary aluminium shipments, two sources directly involved in the talks said on Monday.
That compares with average premiums of $121-$122 in the current quarter.
Alcan cited tight supplies after recent smelter shutdowns and rising spot premiums in Europe and other areas, a source said.
DUBAI, June 7 Qatari armed forces that had been stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen returned home on Wednesday, state television reported on its Twitter account.