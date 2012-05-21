TOKYO May 21 Rio Tinto Alcan has written to Japanese buyers asking them to pay a record premium of $200 per tonne for July-September primary aluminium shipments, two sources directly involved in the talks said on Monday.

That compares with average premiums of $121-$122 in the current quarter.

Alcan cited tight supplies after recent smelter shutdowns and rising spot premiums in Europe and other areas, a source said.