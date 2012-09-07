TOKYO, Sept 7 A term premium of $255 per tonne
for primary aluminium shipments to Japan has been agreed in at
least one deal for the October-December quarter, a trader said
on Friday, outpacing a third quarter record by nearly 24
percent.
In June, aluminium buyers in Japan, Asia's biggest importer
of the metal, had agreed on a record high physical premium of
$200-$210 per tonne for the July-September
quarter after global smelters cut output.
"We have settled at $255 per tonne for a deal of a very
small volume," the trader said, adding that talks were
continuing on other deals. "We hope to be able to settle at
lower prices for other deals."
Traders are looking to lock in fourth-quarter supplies at a
premium of around $250 to $253 per tonne, two industry sources
said this week.
Although bracing for a rise in fourth-quarter term rates
amid high premiums in the spot market, buyers were resisting
offers of $255 to $258 per tonne by key suppliers Alcoa Inc
and BHP Billiton, citing bleak demand prospects
as car production slows, the sources said.