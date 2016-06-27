* Q3 premiums agreed by some buyers at 22-23 pct below Q2
numbers
* Further deals expected later this week as talks continue
(Adds comments and details)
TOKYO, June 27 Some Japanese aluminium buyers
have agreed to pay producers a premium of $90 per tonne for
metal to be shipped in the July-September quarter, two sources
directly involved in the quarterly pricing talks said on Monday.
The deal, which marks a 22-23 percent fall from a $115-$117
per tonne premium PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter, is the
first drop since the October-December quarter of 2015, and is in
line with a slide in overseas surcharges for physical aluminium.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
"We struck a deal with a producer at $90 per tonne last
Friday," a source at an end-user told Reuters, declining to be
named due to the sensitivity of the talks.
Buyers in Japan are still negotiating with global producers,
with further deals expected later this week.
Early this month, top aluminium producers offered Japanese
buyers premiums of $100-$110 a tonne for July-September primary
metal shipments, down 4-15 percent from the previous quarter.
But buyers countered at around $90-$95 due to weaker spot
premiums in Asia, the United States and Europe, as well as
because of higher inventories at home.
Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports climbed
for the first time in nine months in May due to an increase in
imports amid softer demand at home.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom
Hogue)