(Adds table) TOKYO, Jan 13 Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports came to 247,300 tonnes at the end of December, up 12 percent from 221,500 tonnes at the end of November, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Friday. Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. Following are details of Japanese aluminium stocks, including month-on-month and year-on-year comparisons in tonnes. Port Yokohama Nagoya Osaka total 31-Dec 123,000 109,800 14,500 247,300 30-Nov 111,500 95,500 14,500 221,500 30-Oct 123,700 98,100 14,000 235,800 30-Sep 126,700 90,700 14,000 231,400 31-Aug 119,600 107,600 14,000 241,200 31-Jul 98,300 90,700 14,500 203,500 30-Jun 114,500 101,100 13,000 228,600 End-Dec 2010 108,300 101,300 14,000 223,600 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)