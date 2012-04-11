(Updates)
TOKYO, April 11 Aluminium stocks held at three
major Japanese ports came to 245,100 tonnes at the end of March,
down 7.3 percent or 19,400 tonnes from a month earlier, trading
house Marubeni Corp said on Wednesday.
Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama,
Nagoya and Osaka. The following is stocks at the three ports in
tonnes.
Port Yokohama Nagoya Osaka total
Mar-31 126,100 104,000 15,000 245,100
29-Feb 138,100 111,400 15,000 264,500
31-Jan 135,800 127,000 15,000 277,800
31-Dec 123,000 109,800 14,500 247,300
30-Nov 111,500 95,500 14,500 221,500
30-Oct 123,700 98,100 14,000 235,800
30-Sep 126,700 90,700 14,000 231,400
31-Aug 119,600 107,600 14,000 241,200
31-Jul 98,300 90,700 14,500 203,500
30-Jun 114,500 101,100 13,000 228,600
End-Mar 104,400 82,800 14,000 201,200
2011
