TOKYO, Sept 11 Aluminium stocks held at three
major Japanese ports stood at 261,000 tonnes at the end of
August, up 11 percent from 235,100 tonnes a month earlier,
trading house Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday.
The stocks at the end of August were up 8.2 percent from
241,200 tonnes in the same month in 2011. Marubeni collects data
from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
Japan, which has to import nearly all the metal it needs,
consumes about 2 million tonnes of aluminium annually, or 5
percent of global demand.
The metal is widely used in products ranging from housing
materials, planes and electronics to the food sector.
Port Yokohama Nagoya Osaka Total
Aug 124,400 120,600 16,000 261,000
July 107,800 111,300 16,000 235,100
June 110,100 106,800 16,000 232,900
May 110,800 97,400 15,000 223,200
Apr 120,500 99,300 15,000 234,800
Mar 126,100 104,000 15,000 245,100
Feb 138,100 111,400 15,000 264,500
Jan 135,800 127,000 15,000 277,800
2011 Yokohama Nagoya Osaka Total
Dec 123,000 109,800 14,500 247,300
Nov 111,500 95,500 14,500 221,500
Oct 123,700 98,100 14,000 235,800
Sept 126,700 90,700 14,000 231,400
Aug 119,600 107,600 14,000 241,200