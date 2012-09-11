TOKYO, Sept 11 Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports stood at 261,000 tonnes at the end of August, up 11 percent from 235,100 tonnes a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday. The stocks at the end of August were up 8.2 percent from 241,200 tonnes in the same month in 2011. Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.  Japan, which has to import nearly all the metal it needs, consumes about 2 million tonnes of aluminium annually, or 5 percent of global demand. The metal is widely used in products ranging from housing materials, planes and electronics to the food sector. Port Yokohama Nagoya Osaka Total Aug 124,400 120,600 16,000 261,000 July 107,800 111,300 16,000 235,100 June 110,100 106,800 16,000 232,900 May 110,800 97,400 15,000 223,200 Apr 120,500 99,300 15,000 234,800 Mar 126,100 104,000 15,000 245,100 Feb 138,100 111,400 15,000 264,500 Jan 135,800 127,000 15,000 277,800 2011 Yokohama Nagoya Osaka Total Dec 123,000 109,800 14,500 247,300 Nov 111,500 95,500 14,500 221,500 Oct 123,700 98,100 14,000 235,800 Sept 126,700 90,700 14,000 231,400 Aug 119,600 107,600 14,000 241,200