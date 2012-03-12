U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
TOKYO, March 12 Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports came to 264,500 tonnes at the end of February, down 4.8 percent or 13,300 tonnes from a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Monday.
Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)
U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
* Arab states cut ties leaving import-dependent Qatar vulnerable